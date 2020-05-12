Global  

Celtics Jaylen Brown leads peaceful protest through hometown Atlanta

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Celtics Jaylen Brown leads peaceful protest through hometown Atlanta

Celtics Jaylen Brown leads peaceful protest through hometown Atlanta

Celtics star Jaylen Brown made his voice and thoughts heard Saturday afternoon through a peaceful protest in his hometown of Atlanta.

C's Brown drives 15 hours to lead Atlanta protest

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown led a peaceful protest march through Atlanta on Saturday night after...
