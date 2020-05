State of emergency in effect for Erie County; curfew from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. due to protests Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 18:59s - Published 2 hours ago State of emergency in effect for Erie County; curfew from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. due to protests Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has announced a countywide state of emergency and a curfew from 10:30 p.m. Saturday night through 7 a.m. Sunday morning due to the protests in the City of Buffalo following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week. 0

