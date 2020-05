Law Enforcement Sweeps Through Kmart Parking Lot Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 05:05s - Published 44 minutes ago Law Enforcement Sweeps Through Kmart Parking Lot Jeff Wagner describes when two all-black vehicles swooped through the Lake Street Kmart parking lot and began firing rubber bullets at them (5:05). WCCO 4 News - May 30, 2020 0

