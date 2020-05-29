Global  

Donald Trump condemns US violence

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Donald Trump condemns US violence

Donald Trump condemns US violence

Donald Trump has condemned the violence unfolding across the US amid protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protests have been continuing in several cities across the country.

Twitter just slapped a 'glorifying violence' label on a Trump tweet that threatened George Floyd protesters in Minneapolis with getting shot

Twitter just slapped a 'glorifying violence' label on a Trump tweet that threatened George Floyd protesters in Minneapolis with getting shot· Twitter just placed a click-through block on a tweet from Donald Trump for "glorifying...
Business Insider - Published

Twitter hid Trump's violent tweet. Why won't Facebook?

Donald Trump encouraged violence and Twitter said enough. Facebook did nothing.  On Thursday...
Mashable - Published


redeuropave

Venezuelan Foreign Minister @jaarreaza on Friday condemned the rhetoric used by US President Donald Trump, which fo… https://t.co/0J1RKq0D0S 23 hours ago

Greenaction_EJ

Greenaction for Health & Environmental Justice We demand an end to the ongoing crime of police getting away with murdering blacks and other people of color based… https://t.co/8baJUrPmia 1 day ago

Sbh08Mae

Maggie-Mae 🌊 🌊 🌊 🌊 RT @AllanMargolin: "Donald Trump is calling for violence against Black Americans. His advocacy of illegal, state-sponsored killing is horri… 1 day ago

lbanter1

✨Next Level Vibes✨🐆🐬 RT @JustJared: Taylor Swift condemns Donald Trump, and says "we will vote you out in November": https://t.co/vTpi0TWAv9 1 day ago

vailoflight

Sara Carpenter @ewarren @ewarren you mean Planned Parenthood... The President, Donald Trump, condemns violence. ...You may want… https://t.co/00eltCg65U 1 day ago


New age of American ambition has begun: Prez Trump after SpaceX Dragon Capsule successfully reached low Earth orbit

New age of American ambition has begun: Prez Trump after SpaceX Dragon Capsule successfully reached low Earth orbit

While addressing the nation from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the United States President Donald Trump on May 31 said that new age of American ambition begun after SpaceX Dragon Capsule successfully..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published
George Floyd's death was a grave tragedy: President Trump

George Floyd's death was a grave tragedy: President Trump

While addressing the nation from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the United States President Donald Trump on May 31 expressed his condolences over the death of 46-year-old African American George Floyd..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published