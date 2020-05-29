Donald Trump condemns US violence
Donald Trump has condemned the violence unfolding across the US amid protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Protests have been continuing in several cities across the country.
@REDEuropaVE Venezuelan Foreign Minister @jaarreaza on Friday condemned the rhetoric used by US President Donald Trump, which fo… https://t.co/0J1RKq0D0S 23 hours ago
Greenaction for Health & Environmental Justice We demand an end to the ongoing crime of
police getting away with murdering blacks and other people of color based… https://t.co/8baJUrPmia 1 day ago
Maggie-Mae 🌊 🌊 🌊 🌊 RT @AllanMargolin: "Donald Trump is calling for violence against Black Americans. His advocacy of illegal, state-sponsored killing is horri… 1 day ago
✨Next Level Vibes✨🐆🐬 RT @JustJared: Taylor Swift condemns Donald Trump, and says "we will vote you out in November": https://t.co/vTpi0TWAv9 1 day ago
Sara Carpenter @ewarren @ewarren
you mean Planned Parenthood...
The President, Donald Trump, condemns violence.
...You may want… https://t.co/00eltCg65U 1 day ago
New age of American ambition has begun: Prez Trump after SpaceX Dragon Capsule successfully reached low Earth orbitWhile addressing the nation from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the United States President Donald Trump on May 31 said that new age of American ambition begun after SpaceX Dragon Capsule successfully..
George Floyd's death was a grave tragedy: President TrumpWhile addressing the nation from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the United States President Donald Trump on May 31 expressed his condolences over the death of 46-year-old African American George Floyd..