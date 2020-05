From The Center Of Solemnity To A Hail Of Rubber Bullets: 38th & Chicago Vigil Raided Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 12:56s - Published 28 minutes ago From The Center Of Solemnity To A Hail Of Rubber Bullets: 38th & Chicago Vigil Raided Jeff Wagner began his live shot describing the vigil at Cup Foods as a place of peace and serenity, to running to avoid being struck by a hail of rubber bullets (12:56). WCCO 4 News - May 31, 2020 0

