US Unrest: Rioters set fire to police vehicles in New York

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published
US Unrest: Rioters set fire to police vehicles in New York

Rioters set fire to New York City Police Department vans on Saturday, May 30 night as protests and unrest over the police killing of George Floyd swept across the United States.

Rioters set fire to New York City Police Department vans on Saturday, May 30 night as protests and unrest over the police killing of George Floyd swept across the United States.



Outrage spills across the US after officer is charged in the death of George Floyd

Outrage spills across the US after officer is charged in the death of George FloydMinneapolis (CNN)Nationwide outrage over the death of George Floyd in police custody sparked another...
WorldNews - Published


