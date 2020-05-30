US Unrest: Rioters set fire to police vehicles in New York
Rioters set fire to New York City Police Department vans on Saturday, May 30 night as protests and unrest over the police killing of George Floyd swept across the United States.
SheepdogSecurity Sadly, US Wakes Up After Night Of Chaos, Destruction: 1,700 Rioters Arrested In 3 Days,
Night of widespread social… https://t.co/6gQuLeUKgG 1 hour ago
Gary @realDonaldTrump You said that you never seen that people can fire the police stations? But you said that the riot… https://t.co/bHkdk6uu4M 12 hours ago
By Scot You Got It @MayorFrey Mayor Frey is allowing civil unrest and rioters burn his city down to garner votes for democrats. Pushin… https://t.co/2ChU5BkeMl 1 day ago
By Scot You Got It @MayorFrey Mayor Frey is allowing civil unrest and rioters burn his city down to garner votes for democrats. Pushin… https://t.co/kUguexDOdo 1 day ago
Christine @leach_deanna @ednewbold Another night of Minneapolis. No National Guard, police stand down, fire dept stand down,… https://t.co/beVo4CRCj3 2 days ago
William Amos RT @MaxLewisTV: Unrest in Brooklyn, NY as well tonight. Rioters set fire to what appears to be a police van https://t.co/COhaxkDRjA 2 days ago
Max Lewis Unrest in Brooklyn, NY as well tonight. Rioters set fire to what appears to be a police van https://t.co/COhaxkDRjA 2 days ago
WJZ | CBS Baltimore Minneapolis has entered the fourth day of unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, with rioters taking over… https://t.co/r20GfTAA5y 2 days ago
Protests Over Police Killings Erupt Across USProtests Over Police Killings Erupt Across US Fury was in the streets as protestors demanded justice after police murdered George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis. Protests and riots took place..
Hundreds Arrested After Peaceful George Floyd Protests Spiral Into ChaosDemonstrators clashed with officers and torched NYPD vehicles as they called for an end to police brutality after the death of George Floyd. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.