'Unlock 1.0 will bring relief', feel shopkeepers and customers

Central Government on May 30 announced the guidelines for Unlock 1.0, which will come into effect from June following end of 4th phase of lockdown.

One of the shopkeepers in Ahmedabad said, "Due to lockdown, people were facing multiple issues but now they will get some relaxations.

Gradually we will begin our business following all the norms of the government.

We have to be very alert while working as we have to learn to live with corona." One of customers in Patna said, "It was important as our economy is suffering a lot, the upliftment of lockdown is a good thing as we will also take time in getting back to our normal lives as we have to learn to live with corona."