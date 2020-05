VIRAT KOHLI DISCUSSES HIS CAPTAINCY STINT WITH R ASHWIN DURING LIVE CHAT | OneIndia News

During an Instagram chat with teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, India captain Virat Kohli spoke about how he was always keen on taking responsibility and becoming the India captain was a part of that process.

Kohli also talked about his early days and his innings of 183 against Pakistan which established him as a chase master.