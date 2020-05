Donald Trump: death of George Floyd a "grave tragedy" Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 08:50s - Published 2 hours ago Donald Trump: death of George Floyd a "grave tragedy" US President Donald Trump on Saturday (May 30th) night called the death of George Floyd a "grave tragedy" which had filled Americans with "horror. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend US President Donald Trump on Saturday (May 30th) night called the death of George Floyd a "grave tragedy" which had filled Americans with "horror." Speaking from Cape Canaveral in Florida where he attended the Space X launch, Trump also said he was opposed to anyone "exploiting the tragedy to loot, rob, attack and menace."





