From Hollywood to Haridwar, Yoga gaining popularity amid coronavirus: PM in Mann Ki Baat

On the last day of Lockdown 4.0, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his radio program Mann Ki Baat and said that Yoga is growing among people globally amid coronavirus outbreak.

"During this corona crisis, I had chance to speak to many world leaders.

Some leaders enquired how Yoga and Ayurveda could help in these times of corona.

International yoga day is around corner.

During ongoing corona crisis too, from Hollywood to Haridwar people are paying serious attention to Yoga while being home," said PM Modi.

