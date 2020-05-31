Coronavirus: Delhi seeks Rs.5000 Cr from centre to pay employees | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed on the need to exercise more caution as the economy opens up.

In his monthly address "Mann ki Baat" today, the Prime Minister said, "A large part of the economy has opened up and it is time to be more careful".

The Delhi government has sought financial assistance from the Centre to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore to pay salaries to its employees.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that I request the Central government to help the people of Delhi in this time of trouble.

The move to update Nepal's new map -- which includes a stretch of land high in the mountains that India claims as its own -- has gathered momentum, with the ruling Left alliance moving a constitution amendment bill today.

As Indian and Chinese troops remain engaged in a tense border standoff, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that the government will not allow India''s pride to be hurt under any circumstances even as he said bilateral talks were on at military and diplomatic levels to resolve the row.