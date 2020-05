US Unrest: Security forces surround Minnesota State Capitol Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:45s - Published 55 minutes ago US Unrest: Security forces surround Minnesota State Capitol National Guard troops and the Minnesota State Patrol surrounded Minnesota State Capitol on Saturday (May 30th) night as a wave of unrest over the death of George Floyd swept the cities across the USA. 0

