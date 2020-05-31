US Unrest: Looters raid Beverly Hills liquor store and steal ATM machine

Footage shows looters lifting an ATM machine into the back of car in Beverly Hills in California on Saturday (May 30th) night as others raid a BevMo liquor store.

"I rode my motorcycle through the peak of a riot in Beverly Hills where people were breaking glass, burning stuff, looting stores," said the filmer.

"I took the GoPro camera off of my bike, mounted it onto my hand, and walked into the action where amidst a BevMo store demolition, 7-10 men were putting a big ATM into their car," he added.