Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Unrest: Looters raid Beverly Hills liquor store and steal ATM machine

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:10s - Published
US Unrest: Looters raid Beverly Hills liquor store and steal ATM machine

US Unrest: Looters raid Beverly Hills liquor store and steal ATM machine

Footage shows looters lifting an ATM machine into the back of car in Beverly Hills in California on Saturday (May 30th) night as others raid a BevMo liquor store.

"I rode my motorcycle through the peak of a riot in Beverly Hills where people were breaking glass, burning stuff, looting stores," said the filmer.

"I took the GoPro camera off of my bike, mounted it onto my hand, and walked into the action where amidst a BevMo store demolition, 7-10 men were putting a big ATM into their car," he added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

CBS2 Cameras Catch Looters Breaking Into Alexander McQueen Store In Beverly Hills [Video]

CBS2 Cameras Catch Looters Breaking Into Alexander McQueen Store In Beverly Hills

CBS2 cameras were on the ground during a protest in Beverly Hills as a group of people broke into the store and ran out with merchandise.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:46Published