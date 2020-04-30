Rescued baby ducklings splash with joy when let free on a pond

These rescued baby ducklings are thrilled to be experiencing their new home.

They only stayed here a short while until transportation was arranged to a proper wildlife rehabilitation centre.

The ducks were found by a kind motorist who stopped after seeing that their mother had been hit by a car while crossing a road.

With the help of a friend, he was able to catch all of the ducklings and take them to a wonderful woman named Lucy who cares for animals of all sorts.

She runs Wagging Tails Pet Resort and she is famous for her rescue efforts.

The ducklings spent their first night protected and warm before making their way to a nearby veterinarian with a small pond.

The veterinarian checked the ducklings and reached out to wildlife rehabilitation centres, finally locating one with some room for a little family of baby ducks.

She took them three hours by car to their more permanent home where they were cared for until they could be released.

Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre deserves full credit for taking these little orphans in.

They do incredible work.

Thanks to a real team of animal lovers, these ducklings had a second chance.