Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rescued baby ducklings splash with joy when let free on a pond

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Rescued baby ducklings splash with joy when let free on a pond

Rescued baby ducklings splash with joy when let free on a pond

These rescued baby ducklings are thrilled to be experiencing their new home.

They only stayed here a short while until transportation was arranged to a proper wildlife rehabilitation centre.

The ducks were found by a kind motorist who stopped after seeing that their mother had been hit by a car while crossing a road.

With the help of a friend, he was able to catch all of the ducklings and take them to a wonderful woman named Lucy who cares for animals of all sorts.

She runs Wagging Tails Pet Resort and she is famous for her rescue efforts.

The ducklings spent their first night protected and warm before making their way to a nearby veterinarian with a small pond.

The veterinarian checked the ducklings and reached out to wildlife rehabilitation centres, finally locating one with some room for a little family of baby ducks.

She took them three hours by car to their more permanent home where they were cared for until they could be released.

Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre deserves full credit for taking these little orphans in.

They do incredible work.

Thanks to a real team of animal lovers, these ducklings had a second chance.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lost Baby Duck Reunites with Its Family [Video]

Lost Baby Duck Reunites with Its Family

Occurred on April 16, 2020 / Moncks Corner, South Carolina, USA Info from Licensor: "A family of ducks were crossing our backyard, which recently got fenced in. Once the parents of the baby ducks..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:43Published
Something Good: Duckling Rescue [Video]

Something Good: Duckling Rescue

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David offer today's something good, a duckling rescue in New Castle!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:03Published