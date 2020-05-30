George Floyd: Violence escalates across USA as unrest comes to White House

Violence has escalated in the USA as protests over the death of George Floyd continue across the country.

On a fifth night of widespread unrest, demonstrators converged on the White House in Washington shouting “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe”.

Curfews imposed in major cities – including Minneapolis, Atlanta and Los Angeles – have been defied, with cars burned and shops looted during the night.

More than 1,400 people have been arrested in 17 cities cross the country since the start of the protest.

US President Donald Trump has urged Minnesota officials to “get tougher” with the demonstrators.

Report by Avagninag.

