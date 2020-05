Since March, our testing capacity went up from 50 tests per day to 10,000: UP CM

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on May 31 stated that when the first case of COVID-19 came to light in the state, the testing capacity was just 50 per day, but now with the help of central government, the state's testing capacity has increased to 10,000 per day.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in UP has reached 7445, while 201 deaths have been reported in the state so far.