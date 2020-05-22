Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I embrace turning 50': Naomi Campbell on her new age milestone

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:32s - Published
'I embrace turning 50': Naomi Campbell on her new age milestone

'I embrace turning 50': Naomi Campbell on her new age milestone

Naomi Campbell has "embraced" turning 50, as she feels "blessed" to have begun a new chapter in her life.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Naomi Campbell Talks Turning 50, Quarantine Challenges & New Makeup Campaign

Naomi Campbell is 50 and fabulous. During an exclusive chat with Daily Pop co-host Morgan Stewart,...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz 'I embrace turning 50': Naomi Campbell on her new age milestone #NaomiCampbell https://t.co/XpXngW3PiO 1 hour ago

MSN_Singapore

MSN Singapore 'I embrace turning 50': Naomi Campbell on her new age milestone https://t.co/b6NbCQlpHc https://t.co/rjFdSwXHnx 3 hours ago

notsignedtv

NotSigned.TV 'I embrace turning 50': Naomi Campbell on her new age milestone https://t.co/MWmrKeM84N 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Naomi Campbell becomes first face of Pat McGrath Labs [Video]

Naomi Campbell becomes first face of Pat McGrath Labs

Naomi Campbell is the first global face of Pat McGrath Labs, as she dubs the new role an "absolute honour".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published
Naomi Campbell Birthday Tribute [Video]

Naomi Campbell Birthday Tribute

Essence celebrates Naomi Campbell with a tribute of some of her covers and runway walks.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 00:43Published