Watch: SpaceX Crew Dragon Astronauts Get Trash Disposal Instructions At International Space Station

Haaleyda Salas RT @NASA: What does our home planet look like from @SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour? Watch as @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug take you inside… 11 seconds ago

Michael Lo Bello RT @NASA: Welcome aboard the @SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft! In this video from space, @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug reveal the name of t… 13 seconds ago

HumanityFirst🧢 RT @cnni: WATCH: Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, the astronauts aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, have officially arrived at the I… 29 seconds ago

MATSUMOTO Yutaka SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule prepares to dock at International Space Stati... https://t.co/MklIRFcEzI @YouTubeより 55 seconds ago

Racy 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇺🇸 RT @yogagenie: SpaceX's 1st Crew Dragon with astronauts to dock at space station today at 10:29 am Eastern Time. Here’s how to watch. https… 1 minute ago