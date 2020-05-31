Reporter Update: Crews, Volunteers Clean Up Downtown Pittsburgh After George Floyd Protest Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:09s - Published 22 minutes ago Reporter Update: Crews, Volunteers Clean Up Downtown Pittsburgh After George Floyd Protest KDKA's Chris Hoffman was in downtown Pittsburgh Sunday morning, assessing the damage done to businesses. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Looters Destroy Storefronts In Downtown Miami



CBS4's Brooke Shafer shares the latest in the violent protests overnight. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:45 Published 2 hours ago Cleanup Efforts Underway After Violent Protests And Looting



Crews are in the process of cleaning up the destruction left behind from peaceful protests that turned to violent chaos, KDKA's Chris Hoffman and Meghan Schiller report. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 04:20 Published 5 hours ago