Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reporter Update: Crews, Volunteers Clean Up Downtown Pittsburgh After George Floyd Protest

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Reporter Update: Crews, Volunteers Clean Up Downtown Pittsburgh After George Floyd Protest

Reporter Update: Crews, Volunteers Clean Up Downtown Pittsburgh After George Floyd Protest

KDKA's Chris Hoffman was in downtown Pittsburgh Sunday morning, assessing the damage done to businesses.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Looters Destroy Storefronts In Downtown Miami [Video]

Looters Destroy Storefronts In Downtown Miami

CBS4's Brooke Shafer shares the latest in the violent protests overnight.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:45Published
Cleanup Efforts Underway After Violent Protests And Looting [Video]

Cleanup Efforts Underway After Violent Protests And Looting

Crews are in the process of cleaning up the destruction left behind from peaceful protests that turned to violent chaos, KDKA's Chris Hoffman and Meghan Schiller report.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 04:20Published