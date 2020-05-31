Reporter Update: Crews, Volunteers Clean Up Downtown Pittsburgh After George Floyd Protest
KDKA's Chris Hoffman was in downtown Pittsburgh Sunday morning, assessing the damage done to businesses.
Looters Destroy Storefronts In Downtown MiamiCBS4's Brooke Shafer shares the latest in the violent protests overnight.
Cleanup Efforts Underway After Violent Protests And LootingCrews are in the process of cleaning up the destruction left behind from peaceful protests that turned to violent chaos, KDKA's Chris Hoffman and Meghan Schiller report.