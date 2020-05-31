Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd protests reach London and Berlin

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:46s - Published
George Floyd protests reach London and Berlin

George Floyd protests reach London and Berlin

Hundreds rallied in London and Berlin on Sunday (May 31) in solidarity with U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

In London protesters knelt in Trafalgar Square, chanting "No justice, no peace," and then marched past the Houses of Parliament - finishing up outside the U.S. Embassy.

Several hundred protesters also staged a rally outside the U.S. Embassy in Berlin, holding up posters saying "Justice for George Floyd," "Stop killing us" and "Who's neckst?" The death of George Floyd after his arrest on Monday (May 25) has triggered a tide of protests in the United States, unleashing long simmering rage over racial bias in the U.S. criminal justice system.



Related news from verified sources

George Floyd death: Protests go global; crowd at US embassy in Berlin

George Floyd death: Protests go global; crowd at US embassy in BerlinProtests over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis are now spreading outside the country, as well as...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Flambeau66

Ken McKlinski RT @SimonJDaigle1: NYC Protests Over George Floyd Death Block Traffic, Reach Trump Tower - The New York Times https://t.co/Nq9QmJGvnO 2 minutes ago

glbnewsus

Global News NYC Protests Over George Floyd Death Block Traffic, Reach Trump Tower https://t.co/EJZQcMVyam 7 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) George Floyd protests reach London and Berlin: https://t.co/XICGPAYsHu #LondonHistoryDay 12 minutes ago

oclibertarians

Libertarian Party of Orange County The protests in Fullerton and Orange, over police brutality and the police killing of George Floyd, were largely pe… https://t.co/Ck0xP5lkRZ 45 minutes ago

Aliciastarr001

Alicia Starr ⭐️🌟⭐️ RT @USA_Anne711: 💥💥#Philadelphia is now under an 8:00 PM curfew #phillyprotest👇👇👇Multiple Fires, Crowd Around Rizzo Statue as George Floyd… 54 minutes ago

feyzabasar

Feyza Basar RT @Independent: Police and buildings attacked in US as violent clashes reach Trump Tower and White House - follow live https://t.co/RfknX… 1 hour ago

Janinepolitic

Christian Patriot RT @mil_ops: White House on lockdown as George Floyd protests reach nation's capital https://t.co/eckWYacAx0 1 hour ago

MaddieBarry8

Maddie Barry RT @vankapro: #PROTESTS AT #TRUMPTOWER AND THE 5 BOROUGHS OF #NYC #GeorgeFloyd VankaPro☀️🌊🌊🌊 NYC Protests Over George Floyd Death Block… 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Thousands disperse after protests in downtown Las Vegas Saturday [Video]

Thousands disperse after protests in downtown Las Vegas Saturday

Clashes between police and protestors landed people in jail during protests in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:31Published
Protests Over Police Killings Erupt Across US [Video]

Protests Over Police Killings Erupt Across US

Protests Over Police Killings Erupt Across US Fury was in the streets as protestors demanded justice after police murdered George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis. Protests and riots took place..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:24Published