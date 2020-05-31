George Floyd protests reach London and Berlin

Hundreds rallied in London and Berlin on Sunday (May 31) in solidarity with U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd.

In London protesters knelt in Trafalgar Square, chanting "No justice, no peace," and then marched past the Houses of Parliament - finishing up outside the U.S. Embassy.

Several hundred protesters also staged a rally outside the U.S. Embassy in Berlin, holding up posters saying "Justice for George Floyd," "Stop killing us" and "Who's neckst?" The death of George Floyd after his arrest on Monday (May 25) has triggered a tide of protests in the United States, unleashing long simmering rage over racial bias in the U.S. criminal justice system.