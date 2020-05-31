Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Women's March Of Illinois Volunteers For Cleanup In Chicago Loop Following Violent Protests

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:59s - Published
Women's March Of Illinois Volunteers For Cleanup In Chicago Loop Following Violent Protests

Women's March Of Illinois Volunteers For Cleanup In Chicago Loop Following Violent Protests

An overnight curfew has now ended as Chicagoans wake up to a damaged and unrecognizable city following a chaotic night of violence and looting.o

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nwsgrl

Rebecca McCann RT @ViNguyen: Volunteers with Women’s March of Illinois cleaning up the mess. Volunteers came with brooms and trash bags. Macy’s boarded up… 1 hour ago

ViNguyen

Vi Nguyen Volunteers with Women’s March of Illinois cleaning up the mess. Volunteers came with brooms and trash bags. Macy’s… https://t.co/RpUi34ykHv 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Loop Protests: The Change Over Two Days [Video]

Loop Protests: The Change Over Two Days

The violence seen on Saturday evening was extreme compared to what was seen Friday night. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:59Published
Surveying The Damage As George Floyd Protests Turn Violent Downtown [Video]

Surveying The Damage As George Floyd Protests Turn Violent Downtown

CBS 2's Dave Savini and Jermont Terry are live with an update on the events of a shocking night in Chicago.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 09:57Published