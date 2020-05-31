Women's March Of Illinois Volunteers For Cleanup In Chicago Loop Following Violent Protests
An overnight curfew has now ended as Chicagoans wake up to a damaged and unrecognizable city following a chaotic night of violence and looting.o
Vi Nguyen Volunteers with Women’s March of Illinois cleaning up the mess. Volunteers came with brooms and trash bags. Macy’s… https://t.co/RpUi34ykHv 3 hours ago
