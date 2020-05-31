Global  

Protests Over Police Killings Erupt Across US Fury was in the streets as protestors demanded justice after police murdered George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis.

Protests and riots took place beyond Minnesota, with demonstrations hitting 17 cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle, Atlanta and more.

Peaceful protests turned violent as the day went on, as stores were looted and police cars were set ablaze.

Police tear-gassed protestors, drove vehicles through crowds and shot non-lethal rounds at journalists.

According to AP, police have arrested nearly 1,400 people in 17 U.S. cities since protests began on Thursday.

George Floyd was killed after police officer Derrick Chauvin put his knee on Floyd's neck for more than 8 minutes.

Chauvin has been charged with third degree murder.

