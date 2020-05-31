Should PM wait for last Sunday of a month to acknowledge plight of migrant labourers, asks RJD's Manoj Jha

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national spokesperson on May 31 suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shouldn't have waited for the last Sunday of a month to acknowledge the plight of migrant labourers who have been hit the most by the coroanvirus-induced lockdown.

PM had shared his pain for migrant workers in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program.

The RJD Member of Parliament also urged the PM to examine the conditions of shramik trains, which are transporting the stranded migrant workers back home, on a personal level in order to avoid the delay.