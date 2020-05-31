Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX Dragon docks with the ISS

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:40s - Published
SpaceX Dragon docks with the ISS

SpaceX Dragon docks with the ISS

The rocket launched into space by NASA and SpaceX on Saturday afternoon has docked with the International Space Station.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Incredible moment SpaceX rocket docks at the International Space Station

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley made the final approach to the ISS in the Dragon capsule which...
Daily Record - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comHinduDeutsche WelleTechCrunchNPR


Space Crew Dragon: 1st Private Spacecraft With Humans To Dock With ISS Today

With all the jokes and criticism aside, the Elon Musk-founded SpaceX has made it big this time. In a...
Fossbytes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

rizwanharun

محمد رضوان ہارون 🇵🇰 RT @TechCrunch: Astronauts @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug have now disembarked from @SpaceX Crew Dragon and are on board the ISS. This is th… 21 seconds ago

dthartlieb

Douglas Hartlieb RT @SPACEdotcom: SpaceX's 1st Crew Dragon with astronauts docks at space station in historic rendezvous https://t.co/Yt4gxsQaAD https://t.c… 22 seconds ago

eisamia

Sami RT @elonmusk: Dragon docks with @Space_Station in ~3 hours 38 seconds ago

LIFELOVESYOU3

LIFE LOVES YOU RT @csa_asc: LIVE NOW – @SpaceX Crew Dragon docks to the @Space_Station with astronauts onboard for the first time. #LaunchAmerica 43 seconds ago

rifqimuzakki94

M. Rifqi Muzakki RT @NatGeo: After a nearly 19-hour cruise, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station and successfully dock… 1 minute ago

jacobhuertah

Jakexxx RT @elonmusk: Dragon docks with @Space_Station in ~3 hours https://t.co/MxGRr4xuXS 1 minute ago

TweetleDee2b

Tweetledee RT @Julie_Vit: SpaceX and NASA docking live updates: ‘We have docking’: Dragon docks with space station, another mission milestone https://… 2 minutes ago

WolfmomH

Wolfmom RT @cnnbrk: NASA astronauts aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully dock with the International Space Station after Saturday'… 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX Crew Dragon Docks With ISS [Video]

SpaceX Crew Dragon Docks With ISS

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published
Here's Video Of SpaceX Crew Dragon Docking With International Space Station [Video]

Here's Video Of SpaceX Crew Dragon Docking With International Space Station

Crew Dragon docks with the International Space Station.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:46Published