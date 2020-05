'It Really Hit Us Hard': CBS2 News Crew Exposed To Tear Gas As Police Work To Disperse Nearby Unruly Crowd Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 06:34s - Published 1 hour ago 'It Really Hit Us Hard': CBS2 News Crew Exposed To Tear Gas As Police Work To Disperse Nearby Unruly Crowd Face to face with hundreds of protesters in Beverly Hills, police deployed tear gas after making repeated attempts to have the crowd disperse on their own following the city's mandated curfew. Laurie Perez reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Adrienne G: Advocacy💥News 🚫Scams + Cyberbullies! RT @CBSLA: “It really hit us hard. It really hit us hard, it was very uncomfortable and very painful. It sent us into a lot of distress,"… 4 minutes ago Alaturka News ‘It Really Hit Us Hard’: CBS2 News Crew Exposed To Tear Gas As Police Work To Disperse Nearby Unruly… https://t.co/ICkGu0BvRW 36 minutes ago CBS Los Angeles “It really hit us hard. It really hit us hard, it was very uncomfortable and very painful. It sent us into a lot of… https://t.co/n8o6xy9kqf 59 minutes ago