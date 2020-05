Nevada Attorney General Ford to host panel discussion at 2 p.m. Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:59s - Published 1 hour ago Nevada Attorney General Ford to host panel discussion at 2 p.m. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford will host a panel discussion at 2 p.m. About the death of George Floyd and protests in Nevada. Panelist are: Washoe County Sheriff's Darin Balaam; Las Vegas Metro Sheriff Joe Lombardo; NAACP-LV President Roxann Bauman McCoy; Pastor D Edward Chaney, & Reno resident Norris DuPree Jr. Visit ktnv.com for more information. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FLOYD AND HOW IT FEELS TO BE ANAFRICAN AMERICAN IN LAWENFORCEMENT.THE ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS HESEES AND UNDERSTANDS THEPROTESTERS FRUSTRATION.HE ALSO TALKED ABOUT THE LONGSTANDING BARRIER BETWEEN POLICEAND COMMUNITIES OF COLOR.AND THE DISTRUST THAT EXISTS.202 THE NEIGHBORHOODS I GREW UPIN FELL INTO THIS VERYCATEGORY.THERE ARE PEOPL WHO DID NOTWELCOME POLICE AS THEYPATROLLED OUR COMMUNITIES.ALTHOUGH SOMETIEMS I WELOMEDPOLICE AS I WAS RUNNING FROM ABULLET I UNDERSTAND THESENTIMENT OF THOSE WHO DID NOTHAVE THE SAME REACTION.ATTORNEY GENERAL FORD SAYS ITIS TIME FOR THE POLICE TO WORKTO BUILD BACK TRUST WITHCOMMUNITIES OF COLOR.AND HE PLANS TO HELP BY HOSTINGA PANEL DISCUSION WITH LAWENFORCEMENT AND COMMUNITYLEADERS.THAT DISCUSSION IS HAPPENINGTODAY AT TWO P-M AND WILL BESTREAMED ON THE ATTORNEYGENERAL'S FACEBOOK PAGE.MEANWHILE CITIES ACROSS THECOUNTRY ARE SETTING





