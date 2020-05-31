Solidarity protests against racism in London

Protesters in London offer support to Americans angry about violence suffered by black people at the hands of police in the US.



Related videos from verified sources George Floyd protests reach London and Berlin



Hundreds rallied in London and Berlin on Sunday (May 31) in solidarity with U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:46 Published 3 hours ago Hundreds join protest against death of George Floyd in Trafalgar Square



Hundreds of protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square in London today (May 31st) to voice their anger at the death of George Floyd in Minnesota in the USA. Many held placard decrying racism and.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:05 Published 4 hours ago