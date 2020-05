Black Lives Matter protesters march in central London

+PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS SWEARING+ Thousands of protesters joined a Black Lives Matter march in central London on Sunday (May 31).

The protest was called in reaction to the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer who knelt on his neck until he stopped moving.

Floyd told the officer "I can't breathe", which marchers chanted on the route.

The march travelled from Trafalgar Square to the US Embassy.

Many continued on into Battersea.