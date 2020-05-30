Global  

WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Board The International Space Station

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:35s - Published
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley boarded the International Space Station Sunday.

They joined fellow NASA astronaut/ISS commander Chris Cassidy, who arrived at the ISS in April, and two Russian cosmonauts.

