MA TV News Raw Video: Protest Underway At Boston City Hall Plaza - CBS Boston https://t.co/UC3dZbWwSf 40 minutes ago
Man carries object on fire, throws it into City Hall during live shotDuring 7 Eyewitness News at 11, a 7 Eyewitness News photojournalist captured live video of a man carrying an object on fire and throwing it into the building.
Saturday's Floyd Protest March Begins Peacefully With Rally at S.F. City HallA rally in San Francisco Saturday to protest the police killing of George Floyd began with a short march from U.N. Plaza to City Hall. (5-30-20)