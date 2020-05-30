Mayor Garcetti Announces Another Citywide Curfew For Sunday

Mayor Garcetti announces another citywide curfew to go into effect at 8 p.m.



Related videos from verified sources Mayor Cranley announces citywide curfew for Sunday, Monday



A citywide curfew goes into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday, Mayor John Cranley said. The curfew will also be in effect at 9 p.m. Monday. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 36:56 Published 4 hours ago Over 100 People Arrested After George Floyd Protest Turns Violent



Mayor Jim Kenney has implemented a mandatory citywide curfew that will go back into effect Sunday night at 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. Monday. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:13 Published 7 hours ago