Dortmund head coach on Jadon Sancho's tribute to George Floyd

England forward Jadon Sancho gave a tribute to George Floyd as he scored a hat-trick on his first start for Dortmund since the Bundesliga returned but his head coach says he did not see Sancho's celebration.

