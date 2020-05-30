Dortmund head coach on Jadon Sancho's tribute to George Floyd Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published 50 minutes ago Dortmund head coach on Jadon Sancho's tribute to George Floyd England forward Jadon Sancho gave a tribute to George Floyd as he scored a hat-trick on his first start for Dortmund since the Bundesliga returned but his head coach says he did not see Sancho's celebration. 0

