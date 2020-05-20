Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Plastic clogging the world's longest river

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:15s - Published
Plastic clogging the world's longest river

Plastic clogging the world's longest river

Sky News research into plastic pollution in the River Nile has found that three-quarters of the fish there contain microplastics..

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Afterstorm13

Afterstorm RT @SkyZeroOfficial: Egypt: Plastic is clogging the River Nile and its waterways. The world's longest river has a serious plastic pollutio… 46 minutes ago

YESWECAN53

Evieira RT @Animal_Watch: Egypt: Plastic is clogging the River Nile and its waterways. The world's longest river has a serious plastic pollution p… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

River cleaning robot [Video]

River cleaning robot

River cleaning robot. The Interceptor from The Ocean Cleanup is an autonomous river cleaning machine. It’s designed to rid rivers of plastics that lead to the oceans. The Interceptor uses the..

Credit: Autoblog Minute     Duration: 01:25Published