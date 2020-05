For this list, we’ll be looking at a mix of features and shorts that will be streaming for free on YouTube as part of this online film festival, which is being produced in partnership with Tribeca Enterprises.

Even during unprecedented times, cinema will find a way.

Top 10 Must See Films From the We Are One Film Festival

Even during unprecedented times, cinema will find a way.

For this list, we’ll be looking at a mix of features and shorts that will be streaming for free on YouTube as part of this online film festival, which is being produced in partnership with Tribeca Enterprises.

Our countdown includes films such as “The Light Side” (2020), “Motorcycle Drive By” (2020), “Crazy World” (2014) and more!

Which film do YOU think is a must see from the We Are One Film Festival?

Let us know in the comments!