Friday Protest recap

Fort wayne.

It started here?nats?the front lawn of the allen county courthouse on friday afternoon...?nats?protestors bringing signs... or making them on the spot.chanting ?nats?looking for answers... and justice.we live in a society where i can be next because of the color of my skin jayla green holding up a sign with a list of names of black men killed in police custody.

She says george floyd's death was another instance of a man of color killed by police..

With no justification.its my biggest fear hate to say ita fear and anger sticking with protestors like taisha jeffries the injustices are happening and i just wanna fix ittears rolling down her eyes... not just for the events of the past few days... but the showing outside the courthouse.

To see all the support and love it's just..

Not predominantly back eveyrone coming togetherthe protest would shift...some protestors taking to the streets... sitting down in traffic... more following the lead...then the majority heading down south clinton... signs waving ?nats?the protest would continue... back and forth down south clinton.

Again... protestors sitting down in the street... now by the hundreds.

?nats?police chief steve reed describes what happened next for everyones safety including theirs they cleared it?nats?

?nats?

?nats?tear gas and pepper spray filling the air.

Fort wayne police in full swat gear lining up on south clinton... working on clearing the crowd.ind.

Got on trucks and cars our team moved in gave teh order to disperse staretd taking rocks and water bottles they then cleared the intersectionthe chants for answers and peace... turned into crys for help...?nats?

Mayor tom henry says what he saw disturbed him.ive never seen anything like this maybe the closest we saw is the racial tension we saw back in the late 60s to have a group of indvs.

To come into our city to cause this type of angst pain its unacceptable for our citythree hours for this....to turn to this reporting live ... ?????????

