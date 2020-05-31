WEB EXTRA: Tensions Rise As Some Protesters Come Face-To-Face With Police In Riot Gear
CBS4's Ty Russell reports organizers are trying to get protesters to move away from the officers.
WEB EXTRA: Liberty City Resident Gives Impassioned Speech On Why She's Marching"I don't have my daddy. I'm out here right now for my daddy. I don't have my daddy because of the police," she said.
WEB EXTRA: Miami Police Make Their Way To Bayside MarketplaceCBS4's Ty Russell reports the officers began putting on some riot gear.