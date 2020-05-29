Twitter Responds To Trump's Executive Order On Social Media

Global  

Twitter responded to President Donald Trump’s executive order on social media.

The order threatened penalties against social media companies over allegations of bias against conservatives.

According to Business Insider, Twitter called it “a reactionary and politicized approach to a landmark law.” The company said: “Attempts to unilaterally erode it threaten the future of online speech and Internet freedoms.” Under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, social-media companies are not liable for the content or comments users post on their platforms.

