Trucking Has Been In Recession Since 2018

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster Business Insider Aaron Terrazas is the director of economic research at Convoy, a digital freight network.
He says that, for the millions of truckers around the United States, the current recession is old news — there's been a freight recession since 2018.
It's important to remember the real impact of a recession: the disruptive effect it has on workers' lives.
Truckers in the freight recession shouldn't just be forgotten or lumped in with a nationwide average.
