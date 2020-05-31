Trucking Has Been In Recession Since 2018 Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published 2 days ago Trucking Has Been In Recession Since 2018 AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster Business Insider Aaron Terrazas is the director of economic research at Convoy, a digital freight network. He says that, for the millions of truckers around the United States, the current recession is old news — there's been a freight recession since 2018. It's important to remember the real impact of a recession: the disruptive effect it has on workers' lives. Truckers in the freight recession shouldn't just be forgotten or lumped in with a nationwide average. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. 0

