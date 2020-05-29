'No Bail' Protest March Moves Across Hennepin Avenue Bridge In Minneapolis
The demonstrations there started at U.S. Bank Stadium before making a move, reportedly to I-35W, David Schuman reports ().
WCCO 4 News - May 31, 2020
Peaceful protester hit in head with canister during George Floyd demonstration in MinneapolisThis was the shocking scene that unfolded in front of protesters on May 28 as a demonstrator in the crowd was hit in the head with a riot control device canister.
Footage shows the crowd disperse..