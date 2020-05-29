'No Bail' Protest March Moves Across Hennepin Avenue Bridge In Minneapolis Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 05:27s - Published 51 minutes ago 'No Bail' Protest March Moves Across Hennepin Avenue Bridge In Minneapolis The demonstrations there started at U.S. Bank Stadium before making a move, reportedly to I-35W, David Schuman reports (). WCCO 4 News - May 31, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Peaceful protester hit in head with canister during George Floyd demonstration in Minneapolis



This was the shocking scene that unfolded in front of protesters on May 28 as a demonstrator in the crowd was hit in the head with a riot control device canister. Footage shows the crowd disperse.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:15 Published 2 days ago