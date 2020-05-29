Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'No Bail' Protest March Moves Across Hennepin Avenue Bridge In Minneapolis

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 05:27s - Published
'No Bail' Protest March Moves Across Hennepin Avenue Bridge In Minneapolis

'No Bail' Protest March Moves Across Hennepin Avenue Bridge In Minneapolis

The demonstrations there started at U.S. Bank Stadium before making a move, reportedly to I-35W, David Schuman reports ().

WCCO 4 News - May 31, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Peaceful protester hit in head with canister during George Floyd demonstration in Minneapolis [Video]

Peaceful protester hit in head with canister during George Floyd demonstration in Minneapolis

This was the shocking scene that unfolded in front of protesters on May 28 as a demonstrator in the crowd was hit in the head with a riot control device canister. Footage shows the crowd disperse..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:15Published