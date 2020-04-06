Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Uber CEO Announces Donation To Criminal Justice Reform Groups

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Uber CEO Announces Donation To Criminal Justice Reform Groups

Uber CEO Announces Donation To Criminal Justice Reform Groups

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced the company making a donation of $1 million.

This money will go to two criminal justice reform groups “in solidarity with the Black community.” He said: “Lasting change will only come from reforming the systems that have led us to where we are today.” The donation comes after protests continue to escalate across the U.S. over the killing of Floyd George.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Meek Mill and Jay-Z donate over 130,000 masks to prisons [Video]

Meek Mill and Jay-Z donate over 130,000 masks to prisons

REFORM Alliance, the criminal justice reform group founded by the two rappers, is responsible for the donation.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:19Published
Meek Mill and Jay-Z Donate Over 130,000 Masks to Prisons [Video]

Meek Mill and Jay-Z Donate Over 130,000 Masks to Prisons

Meek Mill and Jay-Z Donate Over 130,000 Masks to Prisons REFORM Alliance, the criminal justice reform group founded by the two rappers, is responsible for the donation. REFORM Alliance, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published