Uber CEO Announces Donation To Criminal Justice Reform Groups
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced the company making a donation of $1 million.
This money will go to two criminal justice reform groups “in solidarity with the Black community.” He said: “Lasting change will only come from reforming the systems that have led us to where we are today.” The donation comes after protests continue to escalate across the U.S. over the killing of Floyd George.