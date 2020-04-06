Uber CEO Announces Donation To Criminal Justice Reform Groups Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published 38 minutes ago Uber CEO Announces Donation To Criminal Justice Reform Groups Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced the company making a donation of $1 million. This money will go to two criminal justice reform groups “in solidarity with the Black community.” He said: “Lasting change will only come from reforming the systems that have led us to where we are today.” The donation comes after protests continue to escalate across the U.S. over the killing of Floyd George. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Meek Mill and Jay-Z donate over 130,000 masks to prisons



REFORM Alliance, the criminal justice reform group founded by the two rappers, is responsible for the donation. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:19 Published on April 7, 2020 Meek Mill and Jay-Z Donate Over 130,000 Masks to Prisons



Meek Mill and Jay-Z Donate Over 130,000 Masks to Prisons REFORM Alliance, the criminal justice reform group founded by the two rappers, is responsible for the donation. REFORM Alliance, via.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:19 Published on April 6, 2020