Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unlawful Assembly Declared In Huntington Beach After Protesters Block Traffic On PCH

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 03:12s - Published
Unlawful Assembly Declared In Huntington Beach After Protesters Block Traffic On PCH

Unlawful Assembly Declared In Huntington Beach After Protesters Block Traffic On PCH

An unlawful assembly was declared over protests in Huntington Beach that blocked the PCH.

Authorities said no looting has occurred so far.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DAndreAz

Denise Andre RT @ABC7: A demonstration involving hundreds of people in Huntington Beach has been declared an unlawful assembly and police are asking pro… 8 seconds ago

VanessaRose82

Vanessa Rose RT @_LUZTORREZ: No one is looting in Huntington Beach, it was a peaceful protest till white supremacists came out LOOKING for a fight, tryi… 2 minutes ago

AltrNeil

NDrichmond RT @CBSLA: The demonstrations in Huntington Beach drew crowds of more than 500 people and prompted police to declare an unlawful assembly i… 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds Of George Floyd Protesters Gather In Huntington Beach Where Unlawful Assembly Is Declared [Video]

Hundreds Of George Floyd Protesters Gather In Huntington Beach Where Unlawful Assembly Is Declared

Police have declared an unlawful assembly in Huntington Beach where hundreds have converged. Greg Mills reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:23Published