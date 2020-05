How Deaths Due To COVID-19 Compared To Other Causes Measure Up In The US

In the four months since the first novel coronavirus COVID-19 case was diagnosed in the US, it has taken the lives of nearly 104,000.

Business Insider compared causes of death in the US during the same period: February to May, 2020, over the past five years.

Heart disease and cancer are typically the two leading causes of death in the United States.

On average, each illness killed around 200,000 people between February and May in recent years.