Hundreds of passengers queue outside CSMT station to board special train

Hundreds of passengers were seen queuing outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station to board special trains for their native places.

Ministry of Railway partially restored the train services from June 01.

200 special trains in addition to existing Shramik Special trains to run across country during unlock 1.0.

Over 1.45 lakh passengers will travel by trains from June 01.