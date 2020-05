Unlock 1.0: Passenger train service resumes from Mumbai to Varanasi

Ministry of Railway partially restored the train services from June 01.

Amid COVID-19 lockdown or unlock 1.0 first special train Mahanagri Express from Mumbai to Varanasi started its journey.

200 special trains in addition to the existing Shramik Special trains to run across country during unlock 1.0.

Over 1.45 lakh passengers will travel by trains from June 01.