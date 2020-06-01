Nurses On The COVID-19 Frontline Are Struggling To Get PPE, PTO, And Tests

Nurses across the US are on the front lines in battling the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Insider spoke to nurses who chose to remain anonymous out of fear of losing their jobs.

They say they have contracted COVID-19 and are struggling to get workers' compensation or paid time off from their employers.

Some nurses say hospitals have failed to provide masks or create protocols for treating patients safely.

Others have been refused tests.

Hospital nurses are among the most susceptible to contracting coronavirus from a patient.

Studies show they spend more time at bedsides than any other healthcare worker.