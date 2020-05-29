Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen Discusses Response To George Floyd Death Protests
The chief said police are only intervening when there is dangerous or criminal behavior.
He encouraged protesters to obey the 8 p.m.
Curfew for their own safety.
Andy Koen RT @KOAA: Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen says a "vehicle of interest" has been located in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured… 29 minutes ago
KOAA News5 Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen says a "vehicle of interest" has been located in connection with a hit-and-run crash… https://t.co/GLrAepyJty 58 minutes ago
Shelly Bradbury I asked Denver police chief Paul Pazen about this. He said "Active aggression is that threshold to use tear gas...a… https://t.co/67zFk3Cgoy 1 hour ago
Rich RT @KOAA: Police Chief Paul Pazen said Denver officers confiscated weapons in the protest area Saturday afternoon, including canisters of g… 2 hours ago
KOAA News5 Police Chief Paul Pazen said Denver officers confiscated weapons in the protest area Saturday afternoon, including… https://t.co/LnelvP44Rj 2 hours ago
You know who RT @ShellyBradbury: Denver police Chief Paul Pazen says police are outraged by George Floyd's death but that a small numbet of "agitators"… 2 hours ago
SGSP RT @DenverPolice: LIVE: #Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen provide and update to last night’s events. #DPD ht… 2 hours ago
Solaris BlueRaven /Real account RT @KDVR: Mayor Michael B. Hancock and Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen addressed the public in a news conference on Sunday. http… 3 hours ago
Justin Simmons Joins George Floyd Death Protests In FloridaBroncos safety Justin Simmons spoke out at a weekend rally. "All lives matter when black lives matter," he told the crowd.
Clergy Members Hold Peaceful Protest In BostonThe religious leaders called for other protests to remain free of violence. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.