NBA Star Beats Up 'Rioter': 'This Ain't No Hate Crime'

NBA free agent JR Smith beat up a guy who allegedly broke his car window.

Newser reports the former Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught on video, amid the 'I Can't Breathe' protests in Los Angeles.

Smith can be seen kicking and punching a white male, who lies defenseless on a residential street.

Smith is 6'6" and weighs 225 pounds.

He posted a video giving his side of the assault.

He broke my window.

This ain't no hate crime.

JR Smith