US Cities Brace For More Protests, Riots

Metro areas across the US are nervously awaiting another night of violent protests over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

The officer has since been arrested and charged with Floyd's death.

Reuters reports cities are hurriedly cleaning up streets strewn with broken glass and burned-out cars.

Curfews have had no effect in stopping confrontations between activists and law enforcement.

What began as peaceful protests have become a wave of outrage sweeping a politically and racially divided nation.