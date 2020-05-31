Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Cities Brace For More Protests, Riots

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
US Cities Brace For More Protests, Riots

US Cities Brace For More Protests, Riots

Metro areas across the US are nervously awaiting another night of violent protests over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

The officer has since been arrested and charged with Floyd's death.

Reuters reports cities are hurriedly cleaning up streets strewn with broken glass and burned-out cars.

Curfews have had no effect in stopping confrontations between activists and law enforcement.

What began as peaceful protests have become a wave of outrage sweeping a politically and racially divided nation.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) US Cities Brace For More Protests, Riots: https://t.co/PluJd8bUYF #DeathofGeorgeFloyd 8 minutes ago

slvrfnx

Suzanne Geiger RT @NBCNews: Curfews will continue Sunday night in cities across the country as municipalities brace for more protests and try to get ahead… 13 minutes ago

AltemusFrances

Frances Altemus RT @NBCPolitics: Curfews will continue Sunday night in cities across the country as municipalities brace for more protests and try to get a… 33 minutes ago

DANBARCAN1

DAN BARCAN US cities prepare as heated protests continue across several cities Curfews will continue around the country on Sun… https://t.co/9wPRPxYOgm 1 hour ago

KimThoman1

Kim Thoman RT @MSNBC: Curfews will continue Sunday night in cities across the country as municipalities brace for more protests and try to get ahead o… 1 hour ago

DANBARCAN1

DAN BARCAN US cities prepare as heated protests continue across several cities Curfews will continue around the country on Sun… https://t.co/8XvAycdSk1 1 hour ago

karhashofficial

KarHash Universe RT @BreakingNews: Curfews will continue Sunday night in cities across the country as municipalities brace for more protests and try to get… 1 hour ago

RaptorsUniverse

STOP ANTIFA. Curfews will continue around the country on Sunday as cities brace for more protests over the death of George Floyd… https://t.co/vCRjKjThVh 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Protests Over Police Killings Erupt Across US [Video]

Protests Over Police Killings Erupt Across US

Protests Over Police Killings Erupt Across US Fury was in the streets as protestors demanded justice after police murdered George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis. Protests and riots took place..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:24Published
George Floyd: Violence escalates across USA as unrest comes to White House [Video]

George Floyd: Violence escalates across USA as unrest comes to White House

Violence has escalated in the USA as protests over the death of George Floyd continue across the country. On a fifth night of widespread unrest, demonstrators converged on the White House in..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:39Published