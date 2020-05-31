WEB EXTRA: Heavy Police Presence In Downtown Miami
There was heavy police presence in downtown Miami as the day's protest had dwindled.
RNL Vanessa Heavy police presence outside and extra security inside my job 23 hours ago
RareBeez 🐝 RT @DieErVonSatan: @ViciousVibrato This is also a Target location notorious for hiring the police to just park on their side walk. One of t… 3 days ago
Alexandra 🐜 @ViciousVibrato This is also a Target location notorious for hiring the police to just park on their side walk. One… https://t.co/D38NvyYLPN 4 days ago
WEB EXTRA: Fort Lauderdale ProtestA large number of people gather in downtown Fort Lauderdale near Huizenga Park.
WEB EXTRA: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Discusses Day 2 Of ProtestsThe mayor said he was thankful the protests have remained peaceful following a night of unrest in his city.