Watch: Looters Break Into Stores In Santa Monica Promenade And Steal Merchandise
Our cameras were overhead and on the ground as looters broke through barriers and broke into several stores, stealing shoes and other merchandise.
Stores Looted At Third Street Promenade As Peaceful George Floyd Protest Escalates To UnrestStores were being looted at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica as a peaceful protest denouncing the deadly arrest of George Floyd has escalated to unrest. Desmond Shaw reports.